Belvidere Town Meeting is being held Tuesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. on the Belvidere Community Club field.
The weather has been hot and now it has gone back to cold. The poor birds don’t know what to do. We have a lot of hummingbirds this year. They have a lot of babies this year. We have one that is about 1.5 to 2 inches. They are so cute.
Lawn sales have popped up all over. With the holiday coming up, I am sure we will see more of them.
The Belvidere Community Club will meet Monday, June 6, at 6:30 p.m. at the town clerk’s office. All are welcome. The club will be planning for the bluegrass festival on June 18. I am sure everyone will have a great time. There will be food and music and nonalcoholic drinks.
Green Up Day went OK. Thanks to Thad and Jodi for all their work and to everyone who cleaned up at the club. Thirteen people showed up to clean and wash windows.
The Eagles have bingo every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. If you come, be there by 6:15 p.m. The club has food and drinks — soda, water, coffee and tea — to sell every week.
Happy Father’s Day to all. Remember that free fishing day is coming soon, so go out and have a great time.
— Bill McLean, 644-5437
