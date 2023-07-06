The Community Club held its bluegrass festival. The weather wasn’t nice to them again this year, but a few people showed up and had a great time.
This year it rained all day long and it was cold. The music and food were great. Thank you to everyone who came out. A very special thank you to all those people who helped out during the festival.
Please take notice. There is a rabid fox in the area. It has been living around our house and has been seen by a lot of people over the past two weeks or so. Please don’t let the kids out by themselves. The fox looks really sick.
The Eagles Club in Jeffersonville held a Father’s Day meal. The ladies did a great job again this year. I was told that they served over 100 people and the food was great.
The club also gave out three school awards. Congratulations to the winners.
— Bill McLean, 802-644-5437
