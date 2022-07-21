The Belvidere Community Club met July 11 at the town clerk’s office. The club is getting ready of Old Home Day that will take place on Saturday, Aug. 13. If you would like to put a float or be in the parade, please be at the field by 9:30 a.m. There is no fee to attend.
There will be games and bingo, and an auction at 3 p.m. If you would like to donate auction items, call 802-644-5437 or drop the donation at the town clerk’s office. You may also contact Jay Murphy. He will oversee the auction this year. His wife Ellie has made two very nice quilts this year. I know we will miss the Murphys when they leave town. They have sold their home and are moving. They have done so much for the club and town.
Remember that the club will have some great food during Old Home Day. My wife will be the grand marshal this year. Let’s see if we can get a lot of floats for the parade.
When I was on vacation last week, we saw two baby foxes down by Mary and John’s house. They were so small and cute. I am sure that the mother was around.
— Bill McLean, 644-5437
