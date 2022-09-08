The Belvidere Community Club would like to thank everyone who donated food for the auction and worked the games and kitchen on Belvidere Old Home Day. It sure seems like everyone had a great time. The kids sure were happy and having fun.
The parade turned out great. People said they were happy that we went back to the old way of doing the auction. Thanks to Ellie and Jay for all the quilts they donated.
The club held a meeting on Sept. 6 at 6 p.m. at the town clerk’s office.
The cornhole game seems to draw the people. It looked like people were having a lot of fun.
My wife and I went to the fair on Saturday. The maple place was our choice. There were so many families with kids, a nice day with a little breeze.
— Bill McLean, 802-644-5437
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.