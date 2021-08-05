Belvidere Old Home Day is Saturday, Aug. 14, starting at 10 a.m.
The annual cornhole tournament starts at 11 a.m. that day. It’s a $5 buy in and the winning team gets one quarter of the total. Proceeds benefit Belvidere Community Club.
See what’s up for bid at the Belvidere Community Club’s Facebook page. The club will not be having a live auction, but auction items will be on the field.
Come on down for some good fun. The club will host bingo, corn toss and much more. There will be music and great food.
The parade will start at 10 a.m. Make sure to get your ducks for the duck race from the town clerk’s office.
The community club will be raffling off Ellie Murphy’s quilt, so check out its Facebook page. I hear it’s big and beautiful and Ellie does great work.
— Bill McLean, 644-5437
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.