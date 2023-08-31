The Belvidere Community Club held its Old Home Day two weeks ago. There was a nice turnout for the parade and events on the field. The parade was large this year.
The band was great and the music from the stage was so nice, and a lot of people were saying how the songs brought back a lot of old memories.
The egg toss was fun to watch. A lot of people got into the games this year. That was so nice to see.
Bingo was fun and so was the corn hole game; a lot of young people were playing.
The food that came out of the kitchen was so good. Everyone did a great job.
Thank you to everyone who helped and worked the event. A big thank you to the ones who donated to the auction and to the people who donated their money back to the club.
There will be a benefit concert on the field to benefit the Community Club. This is headed up by Steven Brown and will be held Sept. 17 on the field from 2-6 p.m.
Come on down and enjoy some great music and help the Community Club out.
The Belvidere Community Club meets at the town clerk’s office Sept. 5 at 6:30 pm.
— Bill McLean, 802-644-5437
