The community club held its last meeting this year. The club will start back up in March. I hope everyone had a great Halloween. The holidays are coming fast. The craft fairs have started. You might as well go to them before the weather starts to get bad.
A few weeks ago, my wife was coming home from shopping, and she came upon a moose on Route 118 by the pond. She got a lot of pictures. The moose was about 3 years old, just a young bull moose.
Belvidere had an awful house fire. The family down the road from us. They lost everything in the house but managed to get out alright.
Deer hunting season has started. Boy, the hunters are looking for some snow so they can track the deer.
— Bill McLean, 802-644-5437
