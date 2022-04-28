The town of Belvidere has a website that you can go to and see what is going on in town.
Town meeting will be held Tuesday, June 7, 10 a.m., on the Community Club field. The town reports are expected in a few weeks so make sure to get on and read up on the meeting.
Belvidere is getting some money from the American Rescue Plan Act. The selectboard is forming a steering committee so it can reach out and get ideas on how to use the money wisely.
There are guidelines that must be met. If you would like to know more, go to the website or contact a selectboard member for more information.
On Saturday, May 7, the town will hold Green Up Day. Again, more information can be found on the website.
The Belvidere Community Club holds its yearly elections on Monday, May 2, 6:30 p.m., at the town clerk’s office. The club will be getting ready for the bluegrass festival in June.
The bands have been picked so plan on coming for great food, great music and great people.
The event is a lot of fun and features a 50/50 raffle, so make sure to get your tickets.
What a snowstorm we had. Hopefully it was the last one.
Happy Mother’s Day to all.
— Bill McLean, 644-5437
