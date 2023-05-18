The Belvidere Community Club had a meeting on May 2 at the town hall to elect club officials. The club also got posters for the bluegrass festival in June. The members will be putting the posters out, so make sure to look for them. Remember, no glass bottles are allowed. The snack bar will be open, so come on down and listen to some great music while enjoying great food.
The grass sure has greened right up. A lot of flowers are popping out and the animals are coming out from winter. Coyotes, birds, skunks — you name it — they are here, so watch out for deer and other animals.
