The weather has been hot and the water level is really down. If you look at the brook near our house, the stones are showing and you almost can walk from one side to the other.
I have seen a lot of deer on my way to work in the morning, when the temperatures are cooler.
There sure have been a lot of out-of-staters around. People need to wear their masks. I am glad to see that there are stores that won’t let you in without a mask. People need to think of other people, not just themselves. I know people who have breathing problems, and they still wear a mask as much and as often as they can.
I am glad to see everyone is back home from their winter stays. It took some people some time to get back to Vermont, some up to a month and a half after normally coming home.
I have noticed that a lot of people in town are doing work on their homes. They look great. The yards have been upgraded too, with all of the time everyone had. Well, a lot of people; not me, I had to work.
My wife Jodie was made state Eagles president for Vermont in June. She went to have her training in March. The Eagles Club would like to get some new members. If you are interested, call 644-5437 for more information, or talk to a club member. The Eagles are people helping people; they do a lot of good things.
— Bill McLean, 644-5437
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.