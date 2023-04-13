The community club had a meeting last Tuesday night at the town clerk’s office, with about 10 members in attendance. The club is getting ready for the bluegrass festival in June. They hope to have good weather this year. Come on down to the field to enjoy some great music and great food.
Spring is here, you can really tell that the skunks are out, along with all the other animals. We had some coyotes around the house. They can really howl quite loudly. The robins have been around also, so that is a sure sign of spring.
The selectboard holds its meetings on the first and third Wednesday of each month. The meetings start at 6:30 p.m. and they are held at the town clerk’s office.
I hope everyone has been able to enjoy the maple weekends. The Eagles Club had a maple bake sale at the maple outlet on Saturday and Sunday.
The members of the club made maple products and other baked goods. Thank you to everyone who donated food and money. The ladies really thank you with big Eagle hugs. The money that the club makes through these fundraisers is given right back to people in need.
The motto of the Eagles is “people helping people.” The ladies will be having a lawn sale, but indoors and a bake sale on Saturday, April 15.
— Bill McLean, 802-644-5437
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.