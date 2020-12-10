I hope that everyone had a great Thanksgiving and kept safe. I have been seeing a lot of out-of-state cars on my way to work and home.
There also have been a lot of turkeys around. My wife was on her way to Morristown on Saturday and had one almost fly into the side of the car.
The state highway people patched some really big holes in town.
The Eagles Club made up over 30 Thanksgiving meal baskets for the Cambridge food shelf. The club is also taking winter hats, mittens and scarves up until the end of December. These items are given to the food shelf and churches.
The club had a drive-through with Santa for members Saturday, Dec. 5. Thank you to Jane Langdell in Waterville for the lovely blankets she donated. They are so pretty.
I have seen a lot of people getting their Christmas trees. There is less than three weeks to Christmas. Please make sure to mail your cards and packages soon, as you know know with the mail service nowadays. Many people also have their Christmas lights up and on. It sure is nice to see people trying to get into the spirit of Christmas. I hope everyone has a good Christmas and a happy new year.
I hope to play it safe for the holidays. Remember to buckle up and mask up when you are shopping. Let’s also try to remember those people who have less or have no one around them.
— Bill McLean, 644-5437
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.