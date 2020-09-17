There sure have been a lot of people working on their homes. Now, fall is here and they’ll be getting ready for the cold weather. The leaves have started to change colors, some really pretty reds already.
A raccoon has been hanging around, coming up on the back deck and to the door. On my way to work there sure have been a lot of deer and skunks crossing the road.
My wife and I went to Williston the other day for lunch. We called ahead to save a seat. Just about everyone we saw had a mask on; only about 10 people out 100 were not wearing masks.
The Eagles Club in Jeffersonville had its awards night on Wednesday. The club still isn’t having bingo yet. The men and women are having their meetings on different nights.
My wife is going to Manchester on Saturday for a funeral for an Eagle sister. The lady was a member of the Eagles for 46 years.
The club is collecting food and donations for the food shelf through October. The money will go to the Vermont Food Bank, which can always use food and money.
If you would like to donate, call Josie at 644-5437. She will pick up or meet you at the club.
— Bill McLean, 644-5437
