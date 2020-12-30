There sure have been a lot of hunters in and around Belvidere. There were so many turkey hunters. We didn’t get the snow, so deer were hard to track.
There really has been a light display when I come home at night.
Morrisville was a hot spot this last weekend. So many people out. I have never seen the parking lots so full of cars. So we just came back home after going to the food store. I sure hope everyone had a great Christmas and a better new year.
The Eagles Club had its children’s Christmas drive-though party. Kids had their pictures take in front of a picture frame and Santa appeared with them in the picture.
The people who worked on the party did a great job. The kids were so happy and great big smiles on their faces.
The Eagles Club also gave hats, mittens and scarves to the Fairfax and Morrisville food shelves. The club also gave Jenna’s Promise in Johnson a box of soap and wash clothes.
Thanks to everyone who donated this year, and if you’d like to still donate, call 644-5437.
Happy New Year to everyone.
— Bill McLean, 644-5437
