Remember that Belvidere Town Meeting is Tuesday, June 8, at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held on the community field.
If you wish, bring a chair and bug spray.
The Community Club held a meeting in May and have decided to hold Old Home Day. There will be a parade and games on the field.
The cornhole tournament is back this year, and there will be food and music throughout the day.
While bingo is back and the duck races are back — get your ducks for $1 each at the town clerk’s office — there will be no fireworks or dances.
— Bill McLean, 644-5437
