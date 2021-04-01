On April 5, there will be a community club meeting, at the town clerk’s office, 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome, but please wear a mask.
Make sure you sign up to get your shot for COVID-19. My wife got hers last week and I am getting mine next week.
The United Church in the Junction, near the town line, will hold services on April 4, Easter Sunday, with masks required. Happy Easter, everyone.
On my way to work on Thursday last week I saw six deer in a field in Waterville. They were really dark brown. There has been a lot of skunks dead in the road too, and boy do they smell bad.
If you have any news, call me.
— Bill McLean, 644-5437
