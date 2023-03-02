The Belvidere Community Club will hold its first meeting for the year on Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m. at the town clerk’s office. All are welcome. Please come and help support the club. The club puts on the bluegrass festival in June and Old Home Day in August. If you have any new ideas, come down and present them at the meeting.
Belvidere Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 7, at 10 a.m. at the school. The town audit has been completed by the auditors.
The Eagles Club in Jeffersonville will start bingo again on March 3. You need to be at the club by 6 p.m. to get your cards ready. There will be food, water and soda. The Eagles Club will be having a table at the maple outlet during maple weekend. A lot of yummy home-baked goods and other products will be available.
Girl Scout cookies are for sale. They have so many different flavors and kinds. Find a Girl Scout, buy cookies, support the troops.
Happy St. Patty’s Day to everyone.
— Bill McLean, 802-644-5437
