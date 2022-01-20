I hope everyone had a great new year. The town looked very pretty at Christmas with all the lights. I wish the best to everyone for a great new year. Remember to be safe.
I know the roads in town are awful. When we came home Friday night from bingo in Jeffersonville at 9:30 p.m. there was at least 5 inches of snow on the roads. I really feel bad for the people who work second shift when they drive home.
The Jeffersonville Eagles Club had 27 kids show up for the Christmas party. It was held outside, and the kids had their pictures taken and got a gift.
The children all enjoyed themselves.
— Bill McLean, 802-644-5437
