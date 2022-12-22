Join the United Christian Society, 6653 Route 109 in Belvidere Junction, on Saturday, Dec. 24 for its Christmas Eve service celebrating the birth of our Lord, starting at 6 p.m.
Pastor Lance Cross and wife Kim will be conducting our service with music by Valerie Gabbeitt, Chuck Slayton, Brenda Cruz, Laurie Hamlet and Larry Brown Jr. Everyone welcome.
On Thursday afternoon, there were several fire trucks in Belvidere.
We hope that everyone has a very merry Christmas and a great New Year. The Eagles Club held its Christmas party for the kids last weekend — about 30 kids showed up. They all had fun and Santa was there. The Eagles Club will be closed until at least March 2023.
— Bill McLean, 802-644-5437
