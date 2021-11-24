The Belvidere Community Club had a meeting last week. The field has been closed now for a while, and thanks to Burt and Sue for doing that.
Hopefully the club will have the Bluegrass Festival in 2022, which has been canceled for the last two years. The club has been working on bands for June 2022.
You would think that the skunks would be in for the winter, but someone hit one just the other day. By the time we came home from bingo the skunk had been run over several more times and boy did it smell bad.
The Eagles Club will be having bingo on Friday, Nov. 26. Please be there by 6 p.m. Bingo starts at 6:30 p.m.
The extra time allows everyone to get their cards, food, tickets, etc. Come on down and have a fun night out. For more information, call Josie at 644-5437.
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone.
— Bill McLean, 644-5437
