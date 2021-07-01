Belvidere Community Club will hold Old Home Day Saturday, Aug. 14.
There will be a vaccine clinic in Belvidere on Saturday, July 10, at the Belvidere Central School, 9 a.m.-noon. Need a ride to the clinic? Contact Josie and Bill McLean at 802-644-5437.
The clinic will be offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. That day’s clinic then moves to the Eden town clerk’s office, 1-4 p.m.
— Bill McLean, 644-5437
