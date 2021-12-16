For more than 40 years, Lamoille Family Center has been brightening families’ holidays.
The Hyde Park VFW Hall was transformed into Santa’s workshop last week for Lamoille Family Center’s annual holiday project.
While in past years the day gave parents an opportunity to shop and choose their children’s holiday gifts, this year like last, parents signed up for a time to drive up and receive a trunk load of gifts for their children.
This year, the project impacted 161 families, bringing cheer to 323 kids.
The holiday project has grown over the past 40 years into a massive undertaking and a true reflection of community.
Many local businesses and organizations participated as toy and donation drop sites, collecting games, toys, puzzles, books and other gifts. Many participating businesses offered donors incentives such as entry into local drawings or discounts.
In addition, residents donated heaps of gifts directly to Lamoille Family Center.
“Team on the Fly” from Jeffersonville organized a disc golf tournament and collected more than 200 gifts as an entry fee.
This year’s project was dedicated in memory of Elaine Alexander, who was very active in running and growing the project for many years.
“It’s been such an honor to see so many people donating in memory of Elaine,” commented one of the volunteer elves. “Her dedication inspired people to become yearly volunteers, making it a practice to collect and distribute good cheer.”
For more information, call 802-888-5229 or email info@lamoillefamilycenter.org.
