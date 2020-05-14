The idea: the Lamoille Community Flower Shop to present flowers and other fanciful pieces of art outdoors for Mother’s Day at The Manor nursing home in Morrisville.
Lisa Viljanen started the project.
“I sent out emails to art teachers in Lamoille County and Averill McDowell, the Peoples Academy art teacher, loved the idea and got on board quickly,” Viljanen said. “My sister-in-law also gave me between 80 and 100 bottles of acrylic paints and paintbrushes, which allowed 20 to 25 people to participate who would not have, as they did not have paints at home.
“Averill found people to paint the first 40 flowers and butterflies. I then put it on a social media forum and immediately received an abundance of offers to paint. We probably had 80 to 90 people paint the flowers and butterflies and they were between the ages of 5 and 80.”
The result: 162 flowers and 25 butterflies.
Lots of other people got involved, too, including Heather Bellavance and Lisa Prive, who helped to set up the artwork around The Manor building so residents could observe Mother’s Day, but safely.