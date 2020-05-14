Art project at The Manor

Through a screened window, family members share artwork for residents at The Manor. The project turned out 162 flowers and 25 butterflies, all displayed outside the nursing home.

 Courtesy photo

The idea: the Lamoille Community Flower Shop to present flowers and other fanciful pieces of art outdoors for Mother’s Day at The Manor nursing home in Morrisville.

Lisa Viljanen started the project.

“I sent out emails to art teachers in Lamoille County and Averill McDowell, the Peoples Academy art teacher, loved the idea and got on board quickly,” Viljanen said. “My sister-in-law also gave me between 80 and 100 bottles of acrylic paints and paintbrushes, which allowed 20 to 25 people to participate who would not have, as they did not have paints at home.

“Averill found people to paint the first 40 flowers and butterflies. I then put it on a social media forum and immediately received an abundance of offers to paint. We probably had 80 to 90 people paint the flowers and butterflies and they were between the ages of 5 and 80.” 

The result: 162 flowers and 25 butterflies.

Lots of other people got involved, too, including Heather Bellavance and Lisa Prive, who helped to set up the artwork around The Manor building so residents could observe Mother’s Day, but safely.

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.