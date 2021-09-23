The Second Congregational Church in Hyde Park hosts state Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale and members of the Lamoille County legislative delegation to hear from community members about what it’s like to live with and confront poverty.
Rev. Devon Thomas will moderate this forum, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 6:30-8 p.m., at the church on Main Street.
Representatives from various Lamoille County organizations that support folks in poverty and address housing will also attend.
Contact devonleethms@gmail.com for more information.
