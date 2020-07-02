The 125th season of the Morrisville Community Band is underway with a new conductor, Nick Allen, and volunteer musicians from all walks of life, ranging from high school students to grandparents.
The band’s second concert of the summer takes place at Peoples Academy, Thursday July 2 at 7 p.m., weather permitting. Last week’s concert was well attended and there is plenty of room for people to safely enjoy the music.
The band has implemented several health measures to ensure the safety of the audience and the band members.
At the first concert, many listened from their vehicles while others observed proper distancing on lawn chairs and blankets.
Band members underwent a temperature check before the concert.
Normally the band would play in the bandshell at Peoples Academy in Morrisville, but due to COVID-19, the band set up on the lawn in front of the shell with chairs spaced 8 feet apart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.