The 125th season of the Morrisville Community Band is underway with a new conductor, Nick Allen, and volunteer musicians from all walks of life, ranging from high school students to grandparents.

The band’s second concert of the summer takes place at Peoples Academy, Thursday July 2 at 7 p.m., weather permitting. Last week’s concert was well attended and there is plenty of room for people to safely enjoy the music.

The band has implemented several health measures to ensure the safety of the audience and the band members.

At the first concert, many listened from their vehicles while others observed proper distancing on lawn chairs and blankets.

Band members underwent a temperature check before the concert.

Normally the band would play in the bandshell at Peoples Academy in Morrisville, but due to COVID-19, the band set up on the lawn in front of the shell with chairs spaced 8 feet apart.

