More than 40 people gathered on Johnson’s Main Street for a Juneteenth commemoration demonstration Monday night.
Organizers from Be-longing for Justice’s third annual Juneteenth commemoration were joined by members Johnson’s Racial Justice and Social Equity committee, which provided snacks and a storytime for children with LN Bethea.
