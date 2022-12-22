United Church of Johnson is hosting a fundraising dinner for Heifer Project International on Tuesday, Jan. 3, to raise money to help end poverty for people in the Johnson area and elsewhere.
The program will give live animals, seeds, tools and mentoring to help people learn self sustainability by raising animals and produce that keep on giving.
The monthly Taco Tuesday fundraising dinners are open to the public. The menu always includes a taco plate, vegetarian plate and a special dish from a country in Central America. The dinners are affordable for families, offer insights into Central American culture, music and fellowship.
