With spring’s arrival amphibians have been on the move returning to their habitats: vernal pools.
Want to learn more about salamanders, frogs and fairy shrimp? Join the Lamoille County Nature Center Sunday, 1600 Cole Hill Road, Morristown, on May 1, 10:30 a.m., for an exploratory stroll to vernal pools.
Guest speaker, Lauren Gibson of the Natural Resource Conservation Service, is a vernal pool expert who will reveal the inner workings of a vernal pool and the critters that rely upon them.
No RSVP required for the free event, but dress to get wet and muddy.
