Seventh generation Vermonter, author and Civil War historian Howard Coffin will a presentation on Vermont’s Civil War sharpshooters, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 6-8 p.m., Fletcher Historical Society, 122 Cambridge Road.
Learn why Vermont sent more sharpshooters per capita to the Union Army than any other state.
The talk is free, open to the public and accessible to those with disabilities. Refreshments available. For more information contact Sharon Tinker 802-849-6847.
