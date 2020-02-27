Healthy Lamoille Valley will host Brad Roberts, a national speaker and emergency room physician, at a series of community forums to discuss the topic of cannabis and youth.
Roberts, who practices emergency medicine in Pueblo, Colo., will share his experiences with adverse effects of cannabis use that he sees in patients.
When cannabis was legalized in Pueblo in 2012, the city aimed to become known as the “Napa Valley of Cannabis” and now has 37 marijuana dispensaries for a population of 167,000 people. Roberts reports things have changed in the emergency room.
Two presentations will be held for parents, caregivers, youth and other residents will be held: on Tuesday, March 10, 6:30-8 p.m., at Green Mountain Technical and Career Center in Hyde Park, and on Wednesday, March 11, 6:30-8 p.m., at Stowe Free Library. Refreshments begin at 6 p.m.
RSVP to healthylamoillevalley.org.