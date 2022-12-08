The Johnson Beautification Committee, in collaboration with the town of Johnson’s public works and the village of Johnson’s electric department, has installed a whimsical color tunnel under the Railroad Street Bridge.
The committee’s vision was to make this bridge a brighter and joyous place during the day and night for drivers, bikers, walkers and runners by adding a tunnel of festive bunting and lights.
“This bridge is a heavily used gateway into our downtown business district as well as to the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail and Old Mill Recreation Park,” said Kyle Nuse, beautification committee chair and project manager. “It was important to the committee to make it really welcoming and fun for residents and visitors.”
