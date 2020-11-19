The communities surrounding Morrisville stepped up, once again, to keep people warm through the long, cold winter.
The 19th Morrisville Rotary Coat Drive collected donations of gently used winter coats and snowpants, which were distributed Oct. 23-25.
Coats were washed by Lamoille Laundry Center in Morrisville, and the Morrisville Rotary Club bought new coats for young adults with help from Holy Cross Knights of Columbus, Holy Name Parish Social Action Ministry, and Hardwick Kiwanis.
Remaining coats were donated to Holy Cross Church, Hardwick United Church, Hyde Park Community House, Lamoille Family Center, North Central Vermont Recovery Center and the Clarina Howard Nichols Center.
Joie Marshall once again donated hand-knit and Gail Kaiser made hand-knit hats.
