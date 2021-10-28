Join the Lamoille Area Coaching Collaborative at its fall kickoff meeting to share ideas, goals and resources on Monday, Nov. 8, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
All youth sports leaders and coaches — veteran and new — are invited.
The workgroup will define mission and goals, bring a workshop on youth protective factors to coaches in our community, offer input for a toolkit for coaches, support opportunities for coaches to continue to learn, connect and build protective factors for our youth.
Register in advance at healthylamoillevalley.org.
