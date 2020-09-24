Age Well, the leading experts on aging in Northwestern Vermont, is offering free, online classes twice a month to inform older Vermonters about 3SquaresVT.
Participants will learn about the 3SquaresVT program, which helps low-income people and families buy the food they need.
3SquaresVT is underutilized in Vermont and the program brings federal tax dollars into Vermont, provides jobs and stimulates the economy.
Classes are presented online by Isaac Kranz every first and third Thursday of the month. Videos will be live and Kranz will answer questions submitted electronically during the session. These classes are free to adults 60 and older.
Register at 662-5266 or ikranz@agewellvt.org. Upcoming classes are 10:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 1, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 5, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Nov. 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 3, and 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
Visit agewellvt.org.
