On Sept. 18, Lamoille Union High School Class of 1971 celebrated its 50th graduation anniversary at Smugglers’ Notch Resort.
This was the first graduating class that began its freshman year at the newly constructed union school, bringing together students from Johnson, Hyde Park, North Hyde Park, Eden, Belvidere, Waterville, Cambridge and Jeffersonville.
From small town rivals to a united community at Lamoille Union, the Class of 1971 has maintained a sense of camaraderie through five decades.
Out of a class of 100, over 35 young-at-heart graduates, along with three educators — Wiffy Brooks, Charlotte Bruska and Bill Baker — attended the celebration to reflect on years gone by and to also remember those classmates that are no longer with us.
Classmates from as far as Nevada and Arizona made the journey to rekindle friendships.
Thanks go to the organizing crew of this event: Greg Vautour, Kelly Daige, Bill Hooper, Ed French, Scott West and, most important, to Deanna Judkins for the job she did in pulling this all together.
