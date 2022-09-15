Eleven members of the Peoples Academy Class of 1958 and their guests enjoyed a 64th reunion at the home of Audrey Ward in Elmore on Sunday, Aug. 14.
All enjoyed a potluck picnic and hours of reminiscing about adventures of the past and current events.
Tammy Ward barbecued hot dogs and hamburgers and organized the food tables.
