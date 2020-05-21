Copley Team Hero: Veronica Clarke

Veronica Clark, Copley Hospital’s Team Hero, with Lise Hamel, director of diagnostic imaging, and Joe Woodin, the hospital CEO.

 Courtesy photo

Veronica Clarke, a diagnostic imaging scheduler and administrative assistant, has been named Copley Hospital’s team hero for April.

The monthly award, presented by the hospital’s senior leadership, recognizes employees who exemplify the hospital’s values of community, respect and compassion, service excellence and life-long learning.

In her nomination letter, Lise Hamel, director of diagnostic imaging, praised Clarke’s professionalism, expert customer care and strong work ethic.

“She takes her time with each patient, making sure she has answered their questions or concerns, and making them more comfortable,” Hamel said, “always going the extra mile for patients and co-workers, and ensuring all tasks are complete before leaving.”

Clarks joined Copley Hospital in January 2018 as a scheduler/registrar with Mansfield Orthopaedics. She transferred to the hospital’s diagnostic imaging department in October 2019.

Before Copley, Clarke worked for 10 years at Porter Medical Center in Randolph as registrar in the diagnostic imaging department.

Clarke and her family live in Morrisville.

