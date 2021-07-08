Clarina Howard Nichols Center invites the community to its annual meeting Tuesday, July 20, 6-7:30 p.m., at the beach house, Elmore State Park, Route 12.
This year marks the center’s 40th year of providing services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence.
Food will be provided by Black Diamond Barbecue.
The agenda includes staff and board recognition, legislative highlights, 40th anniversary donor prize drawing and highlights of the past year and a look to the year ahead.
Please RSVP by July 16 to bgonyea@clarina.org or 802-888-2584, ext. 103.
Founded in 1981, the Clarina Howard Nichols Center works to end domestic and sexual violence in Lamoille County through a 24-hour hotline, emergency shelter, advocacy and support services, and community outreach and education programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.