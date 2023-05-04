The Lamoille County Civic Center is holding its annual meeting on Saturday, June 10, at 11 a.m. The organization is hoping to attract some new people in the community to help brainstorm the best uses for its building, including for country jam sessions, poetry readings or computer classes.
No special skills or experience are required to get involved, and the time commitment is one to six hours per month.
