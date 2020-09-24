Cambridge Christian Fellowship hosts a wild game dinner on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m.
Due to COVID-19, only 50 tickets will be sold to the meal featuring venison, wild boar, pheasant and antelope.
Face masks and social distancing will be required and temperatures will be checked upon entry.
To reserve your $10 ticket, or to see if any are still available, call 644-5771 or email kenandsue@hoeppner.com.
