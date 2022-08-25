Join Wolcott United Methodist Church at the Wolcott Farmers Market on Wednesdays, 4-6 p.m., at the town garden behind the library and across from the town office.
The market features tomatoes, squash, fresh garlic and many other fresh vegetables, along with lots of herbs for snipping. The church is selling baked goods. Some days, free-range chicken eggs are available.
Or pick up some note cards featuring local wildlife photos, all the while spending time enjoying Depot Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.