On Saturday, Sept. 26, United Methodist Church holds a takeout-only dinner at the Wolcott Town Hall from 4:30-5:30 p.m., including ham, baked beans, hash-browned casserole, coleslaw, rolls and cake.
Cost will be $12 for adults; $6 for ages 6-12. To reserve a dinner, contact Sherry Anderson at 888-7836. Proceeds will be divided between Capstone’s Fuel Your Neighbor Fund and the church historic renovation fund.
