Christmas cookie brigade

Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Veronica #1273 members and parishioners of Mary Queen of All Saints Parish (Hardwick, Greensboro Bend and Craftsbury) gathered on Dec. 1 at St. Michael’s Church Hall in Greensboro Bend to bake and package six different varieties of Christmas cookies.
Court members delivered the cookies to the Greensboro Nursing Home and the Craftsbury Community Care Center the next day to the delight of the residents and staff.
