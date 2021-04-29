Would you like to explore the phenomena of spiritual healing as recorded throughout the Bible, healing that for centuries has allowed people to live their lives with dominion and wellness and not be victims to their circumstances?
Guest lecturer Beth Packer of New South Wales, Australia, will speak Monday, May 3, 7:30 p.m., on “The How, Why and Wonder of Spiritual Healing,” sponsored by the Christian Science Church in Montpelier. Register for this free talk at csmontpelier.org.
Hear how practical, effective prayer can help you experience divine power and protection. The talk includes multiple healing experiences, including protection from danger, and healing of illness and contagion. The ideas used come from the original source book on Christian healing, the Bible, along with “Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures” by Mary Baker Eddy.
Packer is listed in the worldwide “Journal of Christian Science Practitioners.” She is also a member of the Christian Science board of lectureship and has spent years lecturing across Australia as well as in Asia, Africa, Europe and the United States.
