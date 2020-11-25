The Hardwick Children’s Holiday Project 2020 has kicked off its 20th year of providing donated gifts of toys, games, books, and hats and mittens to area families.
This small group of volunteers has collected and distributed donations to families from throughout the Hardwick, Craftsbury, Greensboro, Greensboro Bend, Stannard, Wolcott, Woodbury and Walden communities for two decades.
Seven years ago, the Holiday Project found a home at the United Church of Hardwick, but due to COVID-19, the collection of donations has changed.
Boxes will be put together by a small number of volunteers and families will be given a time to pick up their box (location to be determined) between the end of November and Sunday, Dec. 13.
Parents are asked to be very specific in what they ask for, for their child. No guarantees but the group will try its best.
Also, consider a donation to help us give children a gift for Christmas.
If you have any questions, call Lottie at 793-9131 or Lee Ann at 274-3741.
