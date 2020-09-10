Who’s ready for chicken pie?
The famous Binghamville United Methodist Church Chicken Pie Supper will be held, takeout style, on Thursday, Sept. 17, starting at 5 p.m. and ending at 7 p.m.
Please RSVP. Adult price is $12, children 5-12 are $5, and children 5 and under are free. Takeout is the only option.
Questions or to reserve a takeout, call Charles at 849-2120 or Tara at 355-0768.
Interested in a whole pie? Reserve one today. The church is located at 35 School Road, Fletcher.
