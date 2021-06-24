With their mix of roots and rock, Chad Hollister and Primo are back on stage at Wednesday Night Live, June 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Oxbow Riverfront Park, Morristown.
Food is available onsite and Morristown Parks and Recreation hosts a weekly recreational activity, while River Arts offers a free arts activity at their tent.
Next up, on July 7, is Lesley Grant Band.
