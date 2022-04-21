Did you know that there are four official town cemeteries in Greensboro, plus the one at St. Michael’s Church?
Unlike those in major cities, none has a mausoleum or chapel or offers a crypt for coffins. Greensboro’s cemeteries are simple, where family members can rest in a quiet place and visitors have a beautiful view when they visit their loved ones.
Who maintains the cemeteries? What does it take to keep the grass mowed and gravestones tidy? Where can you find the tombstones for some of our town’s earliest settlers? What can you learn about widespread illnesses at various times? Who are some of the distinguished citizens who now reside permanently in Greensboro?
Find out the answers to all those questions at the Greensboro Historical Society meeting on Sunday, April 24, 1 p.m., in Fellowship Hall. Learn how to clean gravestones, learn of the Daughters of the American Revolution project for stone cleaning and hear about the Vermont Old Cemetery Association.
Gina Jenkins, Greensboro cemetery researcher, will be joined by Pat Mercier and other members of the Greensboro Cemetery Committee at the talk.
