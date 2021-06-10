The Peoples Academy Class of 2021 graduation parade is Thursday, June 10, at 7:15 p.m.
Line downtown village streets and parking lots wearing your Peoples green and gold. Make signs, posters, get balloons, be creative and bring your spirit to help the town celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates as they drive along the parade route.
The parade begins at Copley Avenue, continues onto Portland Street, then to Bridge, Brooklyn and Harrel streets. The route then follows Route 15 and Route 15A and ends at Morristown Elementary School, where graduates will travel to their Project Graduation celebration.
Do not park or sit on school grounds. Be sure to follow any COVID guidelines issued by the state at the time of the parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.