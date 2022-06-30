Wednesday Night Live features Dave Keller at its next installment of the popular summer music program, Oxbow Riverfront Park, July 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Food is available onsite, and River Arts offers a free, creative arts activity at its tent.
Next up, on July 13, Cookie’s Hot Club Band.
